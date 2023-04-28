Acclaimed artist to present interactive musical performance at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Acclaimed artist Paul Rucker is visiting the Kansas State University campus to present an interactive musical performance.

Kansas State University announced Rucker is a nationally recognized visual and performance artist, composer and cellist. Rucker’s performance will feature improvisational music and dialogue at 7:30 p.m. on May 5 at Kansas State University’s Mark A. Chapman Theatre, 133 Nichols Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. The event is organized by the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art and additional K-State partners as part of the Beach Museum of Art’s program series, Art in Motion.

Kansas State University said through the many branches of his art practice, Rucker examines the history of slavery in the U.S. and explores its impact on contemporary American culture and society. For K-State, Rucker is creating a new work featuring improvisational music and dialogue.

Rucker and local artists, led by Beach Museum of Art Specialist Nate McClendon, will interact with the audience to create music and perform spontaneously, breaking the traditional barrier separating performers and spectators. The work captures the moods and sentiments of our community. Rucker seeks to create a holding space for individuals to express and experience personal and social realities. This performance showcases contemporary experimental music and performance art.

Kansas State University said the improvisational interaction with the audience will include Rucker on cello, McClendon on saxophone, Paul Hunt on trombone, Agnieszka Lasko on piano, Michael T. Brown on bass, and Kurt Gartner on percussion.

For more information about Rucker and to view his prints from Rucker’s “FOREVER” series, visit his website.

Kansas State University said this event is part of the Beach Museum of Art’s annual program series, Art in Motion: a tribute to Marianna’s love for lifelong learning! Marianna Kistler Beach believed in the value of art and the importance of cross-cultural understanding. The museum offers the Art in Motion programs in celebration of her work and leadership.

K-State partners supporting this event include the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance; the art department; and the Dow Center for Multicultural and Community Studies.

Museum donors and Manhattan community members who contributed to funding include Dan and Beth Bird, Ray and Maxine Coffey, Terry and Tara Cupps, Linda Duke, Michael and Becky Goss, Don Lambert and Ray Hill, David and Melinda Weaver, and the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation’s Lincoln and Dorothy I. Deihl Community Grants Program.

