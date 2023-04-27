Woman hospitalized after hit by car on Manhattan street

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car while walking on a Manhattan street.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, officials were called to the 2300 block of Stagg Hill Rd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Acura RDX driven by Richard Boehner, 23, of Manhattan, had hit a pedestrian in the street.

RCPD identified the victim as Kaylie Felix, 26, of Manhattan. She was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with unspecified injuries.

No further information about the incident has been released.

