Woman hospitalized after garage collapses around her following Wichita crash

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to a Wichita hospital after her vehicle was forced off the interstate and into a detached garage where it collapsed around her.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, emergency crews were called to the area of I-135 and 21st St. N. in Sedgwick Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Hyundai Azera driven by Kristina D. Yoakum, 18, of Goessell, had been headed north in the interstate’s first lane. Meanwhile, a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Allyson D. McDonald, 23, of Wichita, was headed in the same direction in the lane beside Yoakum a short distance behind her.

KHP noted that Yoakum made an unsafe lane change into the same lane as McDonald and both drivers lost control of their vehicles and veered off the road. Yoakum’s vehicle stopped on the shoulder.

Officials said McDonald’s SUV continued through the ditch and crashed through a Kansas Department of Transportation chain link fence and a detached garage at 1722 McFarland St. The car flipped on its driver’s side while the garage collapsed on top of it.

KHP said Yoakum escaped the crash without injury. However, McDonald was taken to St Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected minor injuries. A child was also present in the vehicle, however, no information about their condition has been released. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

