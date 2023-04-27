What oddsmakers and mock drafts expect the Chiefs to do in the 2023 NFL Draft

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer during the third round of the NFL football draft Friday,...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer during the third round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Expectations for what the Kansas City Chiefs will do Thursday night during the 2023 NFL Draft’s first round vary greatly. In his brief but successful time frame as general manager of the Chiefs, Brett Veach has frequently made trades up and down during the first round, making it hard to predict what the defending Super Bowl champions will do.

Kansas City enters Thursday night with the 31st and final selection of the first round, and oddsmakers are split on what the Chiefs will do.

DraftKings Sportsbook has set odds on which position the Chiefs will select with their first round pick, with wide receiver (+150), offensive lineman (+200) and defensive lineman (+200) as the three most likely positions. Last season, the Chiefs traded up in the first round to select cornerback Trent McDuffie with the team’s first selection. They then selected defensive lineman George Karlaftis at the end of the first round.

DraftKings is offering odds for which position the Chiefs will select with their first round...
DraftKings is offering odds for which position the Chiefs will select with their first round pick.(Per DraftKings)
READ MORE: Hollywood Casino preparing for NFL Draft fans to take advantage of legalized gambling in Kansas

Mock drafts have assigned various players to the Chiefs in recent days. Here are a few of the players rumored to be linked to the Chiefs according to various national media outlets.

PlayerSchoolPositionPublication
Jordan AddisonUSCWRCharles McDonald/Yahoo! Sports
Jalin HyattTennesseeWRPeter Schrager/NFL.com
Will McDonald IVIowa StateOLBTodd McShay/ESPN
*** TRADE BACK ***N/AN/AMel Kiper/ESPN
Myles MurphyClemsonDEDane Brugler/The Athletic
Will McDonald IVIowa StateOLBBucky Brooks/NFL.com
Jordan AddisonUSCWRMatt Miller/ESPN
Darnell WrightTennesseeOTDaniel Jeremiah/NFL.com
Felix Anudike-UzomahKansas StateDEDanny Kelly/The Ringer
Nathaniel “Tank” DellHoustonWRPete Prisco/CBS Sports
Anton HarrisonOklahomaOTAlbert Breer/MMQB

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central...
Central Topeka shooting victim identified, may have been self defense
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Officials in Wabaunsee Co. seize 50 lbs of packaged marijuana from a traffic stop on April 20,...
Wabaunsee Co. seizes 300 lbs of illegal drugs during 4/20 enforcement
FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a...
House overrides Gov. Kelly’s abortion bill vetoes

Latest News

The Chiefs Kingdom experience at on the lawn at the WWI Memorial.
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City
Preparations for the NFL Draft continue Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas...
Kansas City, we are on the clock: NFL Draft Day is finally here.
KU softball celebrates after a home run.
Washburn Rural alums help lead KU softball to its winning season
Kasey Hamilton Olivia Bruno PKG