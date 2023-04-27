Wednesday’s Child - Owen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we feature kids who need to be adopted – you know them as our Wednesday’s Children.

Tonight we catch up with 13-year-old Owen. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, he’s a quiet kid who’d love to make some noise with a loving, forever family.

Books and reading are a big part of Paper June in Topeka’s NOTO District. And that’s where we meet 13-year old owen. This 7th grader likes school – especially working with numbers.

”Math, easy. That’s pretty much it.”

After school, Owen is a pretty typical kid. He likes playing video games and board games – he also enjoys sports.

“Mostly go outside or something like that – playground or play basketball, football.”

Another hobby is anime. He loves looking at it – and drawing it. Someday Owen hopes to turn a new page in his life, one that includes adoption. He’d love to join an outdoorsy family who likes to explore and camp. He’s also hoping for a home with a few older kids. Most of all, he needs parents who are patient and let him build a relationship at his own pace. They’d give Owen a great ending to his own promising story.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

