Wall Street Journal ranks Topeka as sixth most emerging housing market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wall Street Journal has ranked the housing market in Kansas’ Capital City as the sixth best for homebuyers.

On Wednesday, April 26, the Wall Street Journal announced the release of it and Realtor.com’s Spring 2023 Emerging Housing Markets Index which revealed Topeka as one of the top 10 emerging markets.

The index analyzed key data as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics to find which markets offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home prices rise.

WSJ said the top markets are as follows:

Lafayette-West Lafayette, Ind. Bloomington, Ill. Elkhart-Goshen, Ind. Lebanon, Penn. Fort Wayne, Ind. Topeka, Kan. Sioux City, Iowa Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb. Springfield, Ill. Manchester-Nashua, N.H.

The report also revealed that home prices remain elevated as inflation eases and remain well above the target level. The median-priced home for sale was marked at $424,000 in March and the cheapest house bought during that month offered a 66% savings on the median price.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

