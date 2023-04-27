Twelve A Fellowship Boutique held its ribbon cutting ceremony

Twelve A Fellowship Boutique is locally owned in downtown Manhattan specializing in Christian...
Twelve A Fellowship Boutique is locally owned in downtown Manhattan specializing in Christian apparel and gifts.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Twelve A Fellowship Boutique held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Manhattan.

Twelve A Fellowship Boutique is locally owned in downtown Manhattan specializing in Christian apparel and gifts. It is designed for all denominations as it offers t-shirts, bags, bibles, and a whole lot more. Owner Kyra Vanderbilt said having this in the downtown community is special.

”You know we haven’t had a faith-based store, Christian gift shop in a while that specifically focuses on that niche and I just felt like this was a great time to bring that to the downtown community,” said Vanderbilt.

Twelve A Fellowship Boutique is located at 409 Poyntz Ave. and is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central...
Central Topeka shooting victim identified, may have been self defense
Nathaniel Goodman
Corrections employee booked for sexual relations with inmate at Topeka facility
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Ayinde James
Texas man accused of manslaughter, DUI following fatal Holton crash

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the...
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City
Kansas state Sens. Rob Olson, left, R-Olathe, and Richard Hilderbrand, R-Baxter Springs, confer...
Kansas lawmaker removed from committee leadership
City of Manhattan to receive grant for buildout of entrepreneurial hub in Aggieville Garage
City of Manhattan to receive grant for buildout of entrepreneurial hub in Aggieville Garage
The University of Kansas School of Music welcomes the appointment of Creston Herron as its new...
KU School of Music welcomes new director of orchestral activities