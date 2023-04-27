MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Twelve A Fellowship Boutique held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Manhattan.

Twelve A Fellowship Boutique is locally owned in downtown Manhattan specializing in Christian apparel and gifts. It is designed for all denominations as it offers t-shirts, bags, bibles, and a whole lot more. Owner Kyra Vanderbilt said having this in the downtown community is special.

”You know we haven’t had a faith-based store, Christian gift shop in a while that specifically focuses on that niche and I just felt like this was a great time to bring that to the downtown community,” said Vanderbilt.

Twelve A Fellowship Boutique is located at 409 Poyntz Ave. and is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

