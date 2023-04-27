Topeka Police respond to gunshot victim at local hospital

By Jerick Tafoya
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka authorities responded to a gunshot victim at a local hospital.

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were dispatched Wednesday evening to a local hospital regarding a gunshot wound victim at around 7:33 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

