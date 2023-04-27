Topeka on pace to break homicide record

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the month of April nearly at an end, the city of Topeka is on pace to break its record for the most homicides in a calendar year.

After an early morning April 26 shooting investigated as a homicide and an April 7 shooting is investigated as a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries, Topeka has recorded 16 homicides in 2023, as of April 26. The record for most homicides in a calendar year in Topeka is 30 homicides in 2017.

Per a 13 NEWS article summarizing the 2022 Topeka homicides, Topeka had only three homicides through April 2022. The year finished with 17 homicide victims.

