Topeka man arrested after drugs found in child’s backpack

Christopher G. Hernandez
Christopher G. Hernandez(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Topeka man after a minor child was found with illegal narcotics at school.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Sheriff’s Office Deputy/school resource officer and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) responded to an elementary school in southwest Shawnee County after a student was found to have brought illegal narcotics in a backpack to school.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated they discovered that the student found items in his backpack that did not belong to him and immediately told a school staff member. The staff member then notified the school administration who promptly contacted law enforcement.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office stated they arrested the father of the student, Christopher G. Hernandez, 39, of Topeka, at a residence in the 6500 block of SW 21st St. Hernandez was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following:

  • Possession of hallucinogenic drug
  • Endangering a child

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central...
Central Topeka shooting victim identified, may have been self defense
Nathaniel Goodman
Corrections employee booked for sexual relations with inmate at Topeka facility
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Officials in Wabaunsee Co. seize 50 lbs of packaged marijuana from a traffic stop on April 20,...
Wabaunsee Co. seizes 300 lbs of illegal drugs during 4/20 enforcement

Latest News

Judge Pickering sworn in to KS Court of Appeals
Judge Pickering sworn in to KS Court of Appeals
Washburn University Department of Music will host more free concerts in April and May,...
Community invited to free concerts at Washburn University
The Chiefs Kingdom experience at on the lawn at the WWI Memorial.
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City
New Kansas House bill changes liquor laws
New Kansas House bill changes liquor laws
New Kansas House bill changes liquor laws
New Kansas House bill changes liquor laws