Topeka man arrested after drugs found in child’s backpack

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Topeka man after a minor child was found with illegal narcotics at school.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Sheriff’s Office Deputy/school resource officer and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) responded to an elementary school in southwest Shawnee County after a student was found to have brought illegal narcotics in a backpack to school.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated they discovered that the student found items in his backpack that did not belong to him and immediately told a school staff member. The staff member then notified the school administration who promptly contacted law enforcement.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office stated they arrested the father of the student, Christopher G. Hernandez, 39, of Topeka, at a residence in the 6500 block of SW 21st St. Hernandez was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following:

Possession of hallucinogenic drug

Endangering a child

This incident is still under investigation.

