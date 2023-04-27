Topeka employers encouraged to host TopCity Interns for the summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka employers have been encouraged to sign up to host a TopCity Intern for the summer before the program kicks off in June.

GO Topeka says it has teamed up with Forge Young Talent to announce the return of TopCity Interns for the summer of 2023. The program will introduce college students and young professionals to all the Capital City has to offer. It will kick off on June 1 with an annual welcome event at the Topeka Zoo.

“With more than 200 interns expected to participate this summer, I’m excited to see how we can take TopCity Interns to the next level and show newcomers to Topeka that the capital city is a great place for young professionals to live, work and play,” said Rhett Flood, executive director of Forge Young Talent. “Each year, we try to respond to the needs of interns and employers, and we’re looking to provide a great mix of events this summer that are both informational and fun.”

Officials noted that area employers of all sizes who want to take summer internship programs to the next level have been encouraged to sign up to participate ahead of the kickoff event. Participation allows interns to become better acquainted with the community, its leaders and fellow interns by taking part in a variety of events, volunteer opportunities, lunches and more.

“Evergy is proud to be a regular participant in and supporter of TopCity Interns,” said Kim Konecny, manager of talent acquisition for Evergy, TopCity Interns’ presenting sponsor. “Our interns always come out of the program with greater knowledge of Topeka and appreciation for the community. Having also served on the TopCity Interns planning committee, I know the hard work that goes into making each summer a success, so I’m excited to see what our interns have to look forward to this year.”

For more information and to express interest as an employer, click HERE.

