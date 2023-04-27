Topeka employers encouraged to host TopCity Interns for the summer

FILE - TopCity Interns closed their summers out with a bash at GreatLIFE North
FILE - TopCity Interns closed their summers out with a bash at GreatLIFE North(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka employers have been encouraged to sign up to host a TopCity Intern for the summer before the program kicks off in June.

GO Topeka says it has teamed up with Forge Young Talent to announce the return of TopCity Interns for the summer of 2023. The program will introduce college students and young professionals to all the Capital City has to offer. It will kick off on June 1 with an annual welcome event at the Topeka Zoo.

“With more than 200 interns expected to participate this summer, I’m excited to see how we can take TopCity Interns to the next level and show newcomers to Topeka that the capital city is a great place for young professionals to live, work and play,” said Rhett Flood, executive director of Forge Young Talent. “Each year, we try to respond to the needs of interns and employers, and we’re looking to provide a great mix of events this summer that are both informational and fun.”

Officials noted that area employers of all sizes who want to take summer internship programs to the next level have been encouraged to sign up to participate ahead of the kickoff event. Participation allows interns to become better acquainted with the community, its leaders and fellow interns by taking part in a variety of events, volunteer opportunities, lunches and more.

“Evergy is proud to be a regular participant in and supporter of TopCity Interns,” said Kim Konecny, manager of talent acquisition for Evergy, TopCity Interns’ presenting sponsor. “Our interns always come out of the program with greater knowledge of Topeka and appreciation for the community. Having also served on the TopCity Interns planning committee, I know the hard work that goes into making each summer a success, so I’m excited to see what our interns have to look forward to this year.”

For more information and to express interest as an employer, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central...
Central Topeka shooting victim identified, may have been self defense
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Officials in Wabaunsee Co. seize 50 lbs of packaged marijuana from a traffic stop on April 20,...
Wabaunsee Co. seizes 300 lbs of illegal drugs during 4/20 enforcement
FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a...
House overrides Gov. Kelly’s abortion bill vetoes

Latest News

FILE
Emporia railroad crossing to close as crews resurface
The Chiefs Kingdom experience at on the lawn at the WWI Memorial.
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City
Officials search for Mark Horner in Kansas after he is spotted on April 26, 2023.
Kansas officials search for missing Texas man after possible sighting
Kansas State University senior Tess Fairbanks was awarded the Fulbright grant from the...
K-State senior awarded grant for international educational exchange program