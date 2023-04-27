Topeka Country Club golf course undergoes major renovation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first major renovation at the Topeka Country Club golf course since the 1940s has begun and will include a new water feature and course paths.

The Topeka Country Club announced on Thursday, April 27, that it recently began an extensive golf course renovation and enhancement project. Kansas-based golf course architect Todd Clark of CE Golf Design and golf course historian and designer Ron Whitten will lead the effort as Mammoth Golf Construction executes the work. The project started in January and is set to be finished this summer.

Besides an irrigation system update in 2004 and a greens resurfacing project in the late 1990s, officials said the current project is the first major renovation the course has undergone since the original Perry Maxwell design debuted in 1940. The 1940 design added 9 holes to the existing course designed by Thomas Bendelow that opened in 1906.

Now, the Country Club said the design team’s plan focuses on modernizing the 83-year-old course and has been approved by stockholders. The project includes the addition of new tee boxes as the old ones are eliminated and laser-leveled, the installation of new drainage and the addition of 12 new fairway bunkers. Additionally, all existing bunkers will be modified, reshaped and rebuilt to use the Better Billy Bunker method.

Officials noted that the method provides a technically advanced drainage and linear system as it provides optimal playing conditions much deeper into the life of the bunker.

As part of the renovation and to improve playability, the Country Club said invasive trees will be removed to widen the playing corridor and create better air circulation and sunlight for trees, fairways and greens. It said this will help improve agronomic conditions and enhance long-range views across the course to reveal the rolling topography of the Club.

According to the Club, modifications will also be made to the overall routing to include a cascading water feature to the 15th hole that feeds a pond in front of the 17th green - Maswell’s original design did not include any water hazards. The new feature is similar to the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa and Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. New paths will also be added or rerouted through the property.

“In remodeling Topeka Country Club for the 21st Century, we seek to install as much Maxwell authenticity as we can,” said Clark. “His wonderfully contoured greens are being preserved while reclaiming a few front and back corners to recapture lost hole locations. The bunkers protecting the greens will all be new and be shaped in a Maxwell style with playable bright white sand and contain the most efficient drainage component. We’re also adding fairway bunkers to a number of holes where none previously existed, to add both definition and challenge to certain tee shots and second shots.”

Officials indicated that Clark has 25 years of experience in the design and renovation of golf courses for both private and public facilities. He graduated from K-State and designed courses throughout the Midwest. Meanwhile, Whitten served as Senior Editor of Architecture for Golf Digest from 1985 to 2020 and has been involved in the design of five courses - including the Architects Golf Club in New Jersey and Erin HIlls Golf Course in Wisconsin, the site of the 2017 U.S. Open. He also resides in Lenexa.

In 2019, the Club said it unveiled an updated clubhouse and wellness center after a $7.5 million renovation and expansion. The multi-phase project started in September 2017 and touched on every aspect of Club life. It included a new pool, dining, banquet facilities, fitness, golf shop, locker rooms and day-to-day operations.

