Thursday forecast: Rain chance increases to end the work week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The weather pattern will change slightly from what we’ve been dealing with so far this week especially with respect to increasing chances for rain. Still a low possibility today with increasing chances tonight into tomorrow before winding down Friday evening. Once we get into the weekend, plenty of sunshine is expected which will continue for the first half of next work week.

Have the sunglasses handy today and tomorrow. While it will generally be cloudy, there will be some breaks in the clouds at times.

The rain chance today will mainly stay down near I-35. It won’t be heavy and won’t amount to much but it may be enough to wet the roads and will need the windshield wiper. The better chance of rain exists tonight into tomorrow especially for areas west of HWY 75.

With lows around 40° this weekend and early next week if winds are able to be light or calm for an extended period of time, some areas may get down in the 30s. This could mean possibilities of patchy frost. It’s a low probability there is any frost at all so continue to monitor the trends each day.



Clouds continue to be the big weather story today and tomorrow with an added rain chance on Friday. This could mean a wide range in temperatures (both lows and highs) to end the work week. Lows will generally be in the 40s and highs in the 60s but exceptions are possible.

Normal High: 70/Normal Low: 48 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 60s (low 60s possible near I-35 IF light rain or sprinkles last longer than expected). Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Light rain may develop after midnight out toward central KS with possible clearing down near I-35. This could mean lows could range from upper 40s in north-central KS to low 40s from Topeka to the southeast. Winds SE/SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered rain showers with a low risk for an isolated t-storms. As a frontal boundary pushes through, that will increase winds with gusts 25-35 mph at times out of the northwest. Highs could be stuck in the 50s in north-central KS but warm in the mid-upper 60s especially east of HWY 75 with rain holding off until the afternoon and/or be more hit and miss.

Any rain will wind down Friday night with clearing skies overnight leading to plenty of sun this weekend. The 8 day still may be too cool Saturday with some models indicating low 70s but most models keeping highs in the upper 60s so this will be adjusted as needed. Regardless, Sunday will be cooler and with more wind. Gusts around 25 mph Saturday with gusts around 35 mph Sunday.

Next week gradually warms up especially by mid-week with highs back in the 70s. One model indicates rain on Thursday with the other models dry so not confident enough to put a rain chance in the 8 day just yet.

