Texas man accused of manslaughter, DUI following fatal Holton crash

Live at Five
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man stands accused of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence after a mid-week crash that killed a woman north of Holton.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a Texas man has been arrested for the crash that killed Melinda J. Wareham, 74, of Whiting, north of Holton on U.S. 75 on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ayinde Jriel James, 44, of Fort Worth, was arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol in connection to the accident. he was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.

The Sheriff’s office said it received 911 phone calls just after 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, with reports of a head-on collision near 254th Rd. on Highway 75. Wareham died as a result of that crash.

Highway 75 was closed until after 2:30 p.m. and traffic was rerouted through Holton as crews cleared the scene.

