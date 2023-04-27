Shawnee Co. judge prepares to be sworn in as first Hispanic on Court of Appeals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Shawnee Co. judge Rachel Pickering is preparing to be sworn in as the first Hispanic woman on the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Kansas Courts has announced that Judge Rachel Pickering will be sworn into the Kansas Court of Appeals at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, before an invited audience in the Supreme Court courtroom in the Kansas Judicial Center.

Officials noted that Judge Pickering will be the first Hispanic woman to serve on the Court of Appeals bench and her addition will shift its makeup to 8 women and 6 men. Previously, the court was equally divided.

According to the Court, Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger of the Court of Appeals will preside over the ceremony. Pickering will be introduced by Topeka attorney Nicole Revenaugh, a friend, and her brother, Phil Corrigan.

The Court indicated that Pickering was the fifth of 10 children and grew up hearing stories about her paternal grandfather - William Corrigan, a prominent trial attorney in Cleveland. The stories inspired her and three of her older brothers to also become attorneys.

Pickering also said her mother - whose parents came from Mexico - instilled a high regard for the American judicial system as well as the rule of law in her.

“My mother would always stress to us how fortunate we were to live in a country with a strong and fair judicial system,” Judge Pickering said. “The historic nature of this appointment is not lost on me. I continue to think of my mother’s words about how proud we should be to live in a country that offers so many opportunities.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed Pickering to the Court of Appeals in August 2022 to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Anthony Powell. Her appointment was unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate on Jan. 19.

Pickering said she is grateful to continue to serve Kansans in her new role.

“I am honored I can continue to work hard in my service to the people of Kansas,” she said. “As a district court judge, I strove to follow the law in a fair and impartial manner, and I will work to do the same as a Court of Appeals judge.”

The newest Court of Appeals judge also said she looks forward to traveling with the other justices. Three-judge panels travel each month for dockets in Kansas City and Wichita, and - as opportunities arise - to other communities.

“Our panels are hearing a wide variety of cases that affect Kansans,” she said. “I’m glad we travel to communities so that Kansans can see their Court of Appeals at work.”

Before she became a lawyer, the Court said Pickering earned a paralegal certificate and started to work as an international paralegal at Howell and Haferkamp - a St. Louis intellectual property boutique firm. She later attended law school at the University of Missouri - Columbia - where she earned her juris doctorate and a certificate in e-commerce and intellectual property.

In her third year of law school, the Court noted that Pickering took classes at the University of Kansas while clerking at Hovey Williams, a Kansas City firm. When her degree was completed, she started as an associate attorney at the same firm.

When her son Mark was born, the Court added that Pickering stepped away from her practice temporarily to be home with him. When she returned, she chose to practice criminal law in the Capital City. She worked at both the Appellate Defender Office and the Third Judicial District Public Defender Office. She later became assistant district attorney in the Shawnee Co. DA’s Office.

In 2019, officials noted that Pickering was serving as assistant solicitor general in the Kansas Attorney General’s Office under Derek Schmidt when she was appointed as a district court judge in the Third Judicial District. She remained there until her Court of Appeals confirmation.

After she serves one year on the court, officials said Pickering will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to stay in her new position. If retained, she will serve a term of four years.

The Court noted that Pickering resides in the Capital City with her husband, Jeff, and their son, Mark. The community can watch a live stream of the ceremony HERE.

