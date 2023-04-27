Scholar Athlete of the Week - Catherine Doyle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athlete of the Week is Hayden’s Catherine Doyle.

Catherine runs cross country, track, and plays soccer for the Wildcats.

She is also a member of National Honor Society, the Grace Group, Top Soccer, and is a Student Ambassador.

She has a 4.5 GPA, and her college of choice is Benedictine College, with her major still TBD.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.