Scholar Athlete of the Week - Catherine Doyle
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athlete of the Week is Hayden’s Catherine Doyle.
Catherine runs cross country, track, and plays soccer for the Wildcats.
She is also a member of National Honor Society, the Grace Group, Top Soccer, and is a Student Ambassador.
She has a 4.5 GPA, and her college of choice is Benedictine College, with her major still TBD.
