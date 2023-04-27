Road to Recovery: Bald Eagle injured by tornado undergoes surgery

STRONG CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A bald eagle that was injured by an EF-2 tornado in Chase Co. has a long road to recovery as wildlife experts continue to treat its injuries.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Saturday, April 22, Lt. Spear with the Chase Co. Sheriff’s Office was called to help rescue an injured Bald Eagle near Strong City.

Officials said the eagle had been found during storm cleanup following one of the eight tornadoes that touched down on Wednesday.

Game Wardens said the location the eagle was found was the site of an EF-2 tornado which did a good amount of damage to the landscape.

After the eagle was successfully recovered, officials said it was taken to Operation Wildlife where it has since undergone surgery for a fractured Ulna and Radius on its right wing and will now begin its road to recovery.

Officials with Operation Wildlife said it continues to treat an infection the eagle developed with antibiotics, the inside of the wing has been pulverized and he continues to be weak. They said he had lost a lot of blood before he was found.

Game Wardens said they would like to thank the land manager who called to report the eagle and Operation Wildlife for their dedicated work and care.

Operation Wildlife has set up a donation fund to contribute to the continued recovery of the eagle which can be found HERE.

