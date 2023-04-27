Road to Recovery: Bald Eagle injured by tornado undergoes surgery

A bald eagle that was injured by a tornado recovers from surgery on April 26, 2023.
A bald eagle that was injured by a tornado recovers from surgery on April 26, 2023.(Operation Wildlife)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRONG CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A bald eagle that was injured by an EF-2 tornado in Chase Co. has a long road to recovery as wildlife experts continue to treat its injuries.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Saturday, April 22, Lt. Spear with the Chase Co. Sheriff’s Office was called to help rescue an injured Bald Eagle near Strong City.

Officials said the eagle had been found during storm cleanup following one of the eight tornadoes that touched down on Wednesday.

Game Wardens said the location the eagle was found was the site of an EF-2 tornado which did a good amount of damage to the landscape.

After the eagle was successfully recovered, officials said it was taken to Operation Wildlife where it has since undergone surgery for a fractured Ulna and Radius on its right wing and will now begin its road to recovery.

Officials with Operation Wildlife said it continues to treat an infection the eagle developed with antibiotics, the inside of the wing has been pulverized and he continues to be weak. They said he had lost a lot of blood before he was found.

Game Wardens said they would like to thank the land manager who called to report the eagle and Operation Wildlife for their dedicated work and care.

Operation Wildlife has set up a donation fund to contribute to the continued recovery of the eagle which can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central...
Central Topeka shooting victim identified, may have been self defense
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Officials in Wabaunsee Co. seize 50 lbs of packaged marijuana from a traffic stop on April 20,...
Wabaunsee Co. seizes 300 lbs of illegal drugs during 4/20 enforcement
FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a...
House overrides Gov. Kelly’s abortion bill vetoes

Latest News

KU softball celebrates after a home run.
Washburn Rural alums help lead KU softball to its winning season
FILE
Ogden man accused of breaking into museum, damaging items inside
Beulah the Bison and her new calf.
Bundle of Joy: Zoo’s bison herd grows by one following birth of calf
Midday in Kansas
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
State report: Olathe daycare worker slammed child’s head into chair, dragged another by hair