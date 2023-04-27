Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission

Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee concerning the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – Rep. Jamie Raskin announced on Thursday that his cancer is in remission.

In December, the Maryland Democrat said he had diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he called “serious but curable.”

Raskin underwent chemotherapy, and says he has a 90% chance of not relapsing.

The congressman is the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

He previously served on the committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was the lead impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

