One seriously injured after collision with illegally parked semi-truck

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One driver along I-70 was seriously injured after he collided with an illegally parked semi-truck on a Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just before 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 216.2 on westbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2023 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Mohamed D. Mohamud, 34, of Fargo, N.D., had been illegally parked on the right shoulder of the interstate.

Meanwhile, KHP noted that a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Ramiro B. Meliton, 33, had been headed west on the interstate when for an unknown reason the car veered off the road.

KHP said Meliton’s car crashed into the illegally parked semi.

Officials indicated that Meliton was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries. Mohamud and his passenger, Abdi K. Gedi, 26, of Saint Cloud, Minn., both escaped the crash without injury. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

