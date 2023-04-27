One injured after Mack Truck flips on interstate south of Topeka

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was injured after the Mack Truck he was driving flipped on its side south of Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 168.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Mack Truck driven by Alejandro Calderon, 46, of Topeka, was headed north when the truck veered off the road to the right.

KHP indicated Calderon’s truck hit a delineator post before it returned to the road and flipped over on its side in the right lane.

KHP said Calderon sustained suspected minor injuries during the crash but was not taken to a hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

