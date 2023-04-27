Ogden man accused of breaking into museum, damaging items inside

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man remains behind bars after he allegedly broke into a Riley Co. museum and damaged items inside.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, officials were called to the 2300 block of Claflin Rd. with reports of a trespassing situation.

When officials arrived, they said employees of the Riley County Historical Museum reported a suspect, identified as Arthury Mickey Jr., 34, of Ogden, broke a window and entered the building. He continued to damage other items inside the museum as well.

According to police, the damage cost the museum about $1,980.

Later that day, RCPD said it found Mickey Jr. and arrested him on probable cause for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. He was booked into the Riley Co. Jail where he remains on a $3,000 bond.

