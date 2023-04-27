Ogden man accused of breaking into museum, damaging items inside

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man remains behind bars after he allegedly broke into a Riley Co. museum and damaged items inside.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, officials were called to the 2300 block of Claflin Rd. with reports of a trespassing situation.

When officials arrived, they said employees of the Riley County Historical Museum reported a suspect, identified as Arthury Mickey Jr., 34, of Ogden, broke a window and entered the building. He continued to damage other items inside the museum as well.

According to police, the damage cost the museum about $1,980.

Later that day, RCPD said it found Mickey Jr. and arrested him on probable cause for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. He was booked into the Riley Co. Jail where he remains on a $3,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central...
Central Topeka shooting victim identified, may have been self defense
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Officials in Wabaunsee Co. seize 50 lbs of packaged marijuana from a traffic stop on April 20,...
Wabaunsee Co. seizes 300 lbs of illegal drugs during 4/20 enforcement
FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a...
House overrides Gov. Kelly’s abortion bill vetoes

Latest News

FILE
Emporia railroad crossing to close as crews resurface
The Chiefs Kingdom experience at on the lawn at the WWI Memorial.
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City
Officials search for Mark Horner in Kansas after he is spotted on April 26, 2023.
Kansas officials search for missing Texas man after possible sighting
Kansas State University senior Tess Fairbanks was awarded the Fulbright grant from the...
K-State senior awarded grant for international educational exchange program
FILE - TopCity Interns closed their summers out with a bash at GreatLIFE North
Topeka employers encouraged to host TopCity Interns for the summer