Officials search for man who pulled gun on teen playing tag in Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a teen playing tag with his friends in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, officials were called to the 2700 block of Anderson Ave. with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, a 16-year-old male victim reported that on Saturday, an unknown man had pulled a gun on the teen while he was playing tags with friends at the same location.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

