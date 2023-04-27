New Kansas House bill changes liquor laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly approved a bill Monday, April 24 that changes laws regarding alcohol sales in Kansas.

Kansas House Bill 2059 amends several provisions of the Kansas Liquor Control Act, the Kansas Cereal Malt Beverage Act and the Club and Drinking Establishment Act.

Among the revisions are an amendment to the common consumption area law to permit rather than require streets and roadways to be blocked and designating areas by signage. Supporters of the bill say it ends the restriction of bar-hopping during live outdoor events.

“It opens up a whole variety of events,” Katie Turner, General Manager of The Celtic Fox in Topeka, said. “It opens them up to the entire downtown community so people can come and go and it makes it a lot easier on the people that are hosting those events because there is a lot less physical work and worry.”

The bill removed a requirement stating retailers can sell alcohol on Sundays only if sales of food provide at least 30% of gross sales. Supporters of the bill believe it helps local businesses earn more profit. “Anything that we can do to support the community to support our Kansas workers is a good thing,” Turner said.

The bill also permits restaurants to allow dogs in outside areas on their premises and in microbreweries as long as specific conditions are met.

