New extended reality lab elevates education for students at K-State Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus now have a highly advanced educational space that uses ultramodern technology - a new extended reality, or XR, lab space.

K-State Salina announced the new extended reality lab, or Immersive Technology Classroom, which combines virtual, physical, and augmented reality technology that students can use to elevate their education experience. The facility features an immersive video wall showing multiple views from several different devices and an immersive audio system built into the room to provide a more functional space for students.

The new XR classroom allows users to experience and interact with virtual objects and environments naturally and intuitively, leading to new possibilities in education, training, and research. XR has a wide range of applications in various fields, including education, entertainment, health care, engineering and more.

K-State Salina said the new space will provide opportunities for students in programs like computer systems technology, digital media technology, machine learning and autonomous systems, and web development technology. Additionally, it will allow curriculums on campus and other industries to collaborate in the XR lab.

Assistant Professor of Integrated Studies Michael Oetken shared a comment about the new Immersive Technology Classroom.

“The new XR lab will focus on junior and senior level capstone courses with the utilization of virtual reality,” Oetken said. “The space will provide more capabilities for advanced technologies that students can work and research. We will be able to make immersive technologies span across multiple K-State Salina curriculums where students in other programs can also get involved.”

K-State Salina said the new XR lab features equipment such as oculus Quest Pro, Varjo products, Ultraleap products and the HTC XR Elite. This equipment will educate students and prepare them for future careers.

The space will also be used as a space where applied projects lead to real-world products.

K-State Salina Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies Michael Pritchard shared a comment about the possibilities for the new lab.

“This space is used to push the boundaries of cybernetic and cyber human systems research,” said Pritchard. “The new lab and equipment have expanded our ability to develop cognitive processing research across a variety of human-to-machine teaming scenarios. We are engaged with industry on multiple cyber human systems projects, which illustrates that our work in the new XR lab sets our campus apart from many of our counterparts.”

K-State Salina said the new XR lab is funded by the KSU Foundation’s “Flip the Classroom” initiative.

