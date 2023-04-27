Most Wanted: Topeka man remains on the run after mother, infant injured

Tanner Thompson
Tanner Thompson(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been added to the Shawnee Co. Most Wanted list as he remains on the run after a mother and her infant were injured earlier in the week.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, April 27, that Tanner J. Thompson, 27, of Topeka, has been added to the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers Most Wanted list.

Thompson was the subject of a search earlier in the week after officials responded to a domestic disturbance in the 3800 block of Croco Rd. A mother and her infant child both sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Thompson is wanted for criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption.

If anyone knows where Thompson may be or has information about the incident, they should report it to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

