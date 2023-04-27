Man arrested for connection in Denison trailer theft

By Jerick Tafoya
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested concerning the theft of a trailer in the city of Denison.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reported Wednesday that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the theft of a trailer in Denison.

The trailer was found near 110th and M. Road in southern Jackson County during the investigation.

Deputies later arrested Jamie Daniel Perron, 51, of Topeka, in connection with the theft. Perron was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

