LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City

The Chiefs Kingdom experience at on the lawn at the WWI Memorial.
The Chiefs Kingdom experience at on the lawn at the WWI Memorial.(Nathan Vickers/KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tens of thousands of football fans and spectators are expected to descend upon Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from reporters, fans, players and more on the day’s events.

NFL Draft Experience opens early

WATCH LIVE: The NFL Draft Experience has opened early! Live Blog: https://bit.ly/3nchWvS

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Thursday, April 27, 2023

For NFL Draft coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central...
Central Topeka shooting victim identified, may have been self defense
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Officials in Wabaunsee Co. seize 50 lbs of packaged marijuana from a traffic stop on April 20,...
Wabaunsee Co. seizes 300 lbs of illegal drugs during 4/20 enforcement
FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a...
House overrides Gov. Kelly’s abortion bill vetoes

Latest News

FILE
Emporia railroad crossing to close as crews resurface
Officials search for Mark Horner in Kansas after he is spotted on April 26, 2023.
Kansas officials search for missing Texas man after possible sighting
Kansas State University senior Tess Fairbanks was awarded the Fulbright grant from the...
K-State senior awarded grant for international educational exchange program
FILE - TopCity Interns closed their summers out with a bash at GreatLIFE North
Topeka employers encouraged to host TopCity Interns for the summer