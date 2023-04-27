LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tens of thousands of football fans and spectators are expected to descend upon Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from reporters, fans, players and more on the day’s events.

Another view from inside the #NFLDraft Fan Experience showing some of the food options.



Lots of BBQ smoke filling the air. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/hA7j85y6na — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) April 27, 2023

The Chiefs Fan section is really popular today. It’s a great stop, even if you’re not from KC. pic.twitter.com/iysjjfFNSb — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) April 27, 2023

2023 NFL DRAFT Kansas City, MO pic.twitter.com/6Rb4yuiW3s — Scott Marquess (@ScottMarquess) April 27, 2023

Expectations for what the Kansas City Chiefs will do Thursday night during the 2023 NFL Draft’s first round vary greatly. https://t.co/YrnVTleh1J — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) April 27, 2023

Couldn’t ask for a better day so far. Even since the AM shows, it’s been a great day! #NFLDraft #KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/97rxgy841L — Joe Hennessy (@JoeKCTV5) April 27, 2023

Kansas City is world renowned for our jazz & blues legacy. Jazz in KC was born in the 1920s and continues in clubs & events across the city. 40+ area nightclubs feature jazz on the regular. pic.twitter.com/q5K1CTZkmS — Kansas City (@KansasCity) April 27, 2023

The gates are OPEN!



So many fans arrived early, they had to OPEN early.



HOW ABOUT THEM CHIEFS! #NFLDraft @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/wAaHO67YBw — Nathan Brennan (@NathanKCTV5) April 27, 2023

NFL Draft Experience opens early WATCH LIVE: The NFL Draft Experience has opened early! Live Blog: https://bit.ly/3nchWvS Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Happy Draft day, KC! And good morning from the 2023 NFL Draft Green Room! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/rlCCLd1vdi — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) April 27, 2023

Perfect day for the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/Xk1IpPvgmT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2023

HUNDREDS are waiting at the gates to get into the NFL Draft.



Gates officially open at noon CT. #NFLDraft @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/Xa8qdd0Bzs — Nathan Brennan (@NathanKCTV5) April 27, 2023

Doors open at noon and it’s packed here already! We saw the first fans lining up as early as 7 a.m.!!! #NFLDraft #KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/cwXXKFkfj5 — Joe Hennessy (@JoeKCTV5) April 27, 2023

It’s a great day for the @nfl draft!



One of many roll calls is underway. We’re going over all the details so that everyone has a safe, fun day. pic.twitter.com/nRps9jB3Yi — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 27, 2023

Hello Kansas City! Just a few NFL Draft Fans are lined up and ready to enter the #NFLDraft Fan Experience. Live team coverage all day on @KCTV5 noon, 4,5,6 and 10PM



To all visitors … Welcome to KC! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/MTP8MbUWh3 — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) April 27, 2023

Six years ago today. We'd say our pick worked out ⏰ pic.twitter.com/ubFD3TVpEt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2023

Welcome football fans to @kansascity. The @KCMOFireDept & the KCMO EOC are ready. Staff has been working for the last year to make sure you stay safe & healthy during your visit to the @NFLDraft . @VisitKC @SportKC pic.twitter.com/kfX2LHVBWh — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) April 27, 2023

It's #NFLDraft time in Kansas City.

Plan your route and know your options before you go.@VisitKC has your guide to



🚶‍♀️parking and walking (be sure to carpool!)

🚍Using the @kcstreetcar, @RideKCTransit 🚲 @RideKCBike or 🛴 @BirdRide.



Take a look 👉 https://t.co/7UhxAR6oni pic.twitter.com/Ekipjx0S1z — MARCKCMetro (@MARCKCMetro) April 27, 2023

In the words of one GM, "It's the most unpredictable draft in forever."



Welcome to Draft Day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

If at first you don’t succeed… @NathanKCTV5

Everything you need to know about heading to the Draft this weekend: https://t.co/gDhv9eijHb pic.twitter.com/hueBogPMGy — Gabe Swartz (@gabeswartz_) April 27, 2023

THAT is how it’s done.@Chiefs if you’re looking an extra place kicker, you know where to find me. https://t.co/84bCjKVXEB — Nathan Brennan (@NathanKCTV5) April 27, 2023

Mock Draft 2.0 is here just in time for #NFLDraft2023@PSchrags take it away pic.twitter.com/Xu0MpuRR0E — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 27, 2023

We made it. Happy NFL Draft day. @PSchrags and I are kicking things off live from Kansas City on @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/rmxqEIcnqL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2023

See you tomorrow, Chiefs Kingdom 😴 pic.twitter.com/vfRBfwqe97 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2023

