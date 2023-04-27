Lane of SW 8th to close as City of Topeka resumes construction of new building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The right westbound lane of SW 8th Ave. will close due to the construction of a new building.

City of Topeka announced tomorrow, Friday, April 28, Builder Bees Construction will be closing the right westbound lane of SW 8th Ave. on the west side of 8th Ave. and S. Kansas Ave. to resume construction of a new building on the NW corner of 8th Ave. and Kansas Ave.

City of Topeka said the lane will be closed for the duration of the project. The construction timeline is approximately eight to nine months.

