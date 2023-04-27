Laird Noller RV Supercenter hold grand opening, camper show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new RV dealer in Topeka is ready to help campers as spring sweeps in.

The Laird Noller RV Supercenter held its grand opening Thursday, as well as a camper show with several discounts and specials. Supplied by Keystone RV, Laird Noller management says they’ve got the parts, supplies and accessories to help any camper.

“We’re right on the corner, right on the price,” Supercenter Manager Bryan George said. “Easiest place to buy, sell and service your camper right here at Laird Noller RV Supercenter.”

“It’s the largest Keystone dealer here in Northeast Kansas,” Jacob Kangus, Keystone District Sales Manager, said.

You can find the Laird Noller RV Supercenter at 2121 SW Topeka Blvd.

