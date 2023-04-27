KU project awarded $250,000 for inclusion research for people with disabilities

A team of researchers at the University of Kansas has been approved for a $250,000 funding...
A team of researchers at the University of Kansas has been approved for a $250,000 funding award to expand inclusion in research for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.(WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A team of researchers at the University of Kansas has been approved for a $250,000 funding award to expand inclusion in research for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

University of Kansas announced the funding award is by the Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Awards program, an initiative of the patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute. The funds will support a project designed to expand inclusion in research for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The group is led by researcher Karrie Shogren, director of the KU Life Span Institute’s Kansas University Center on Developmental Disabilities (KUCDD). The project aims to enable opportunities for people with IDD to engage in research that affects them.

Shogren shared a comment about the research.

“I have been privileged to partner with people with disabilities to develop interventions and supports to enable people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to challenge the biases that they face, identify the futures they want and the goals and supports that will get them there,” Shogren said.

Shogren is a senior scientist at the Life Span Institute and Associate Director of the Beach Center on Disability. She was recently named Ross and Marianna Beach Distinguished Professor of Special Education in the KU School of Education & Human Sciences.

The researchers will begin the project by connecting people with IDD and their family members with clinicians, policymakers, researchers, and other interested groups in a new network titled Kansas Health and Research Partnership.

University of Kansas said the new network will participate in activities including recruiting, hosting monthly meetings and a learning series for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities on inclusive research, developing a plain language report, distributing project materials, and creating a research agenda that targets participation of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as researchers.

University of Kansas said Shogren’s research is part of a portfolio of projects that PCORI has funded to help develop a community of patients and other stakeholders equipped to participate as partners in comparative clinical effectiveness research and disseminate PCORI-funded study results. PCORI is an independent organization that funds research to provide patients, their caregivers and clinicians with the evidence-based information needed to make better-informed healthcare decisions.

“This project was selected for Engagement Award funding because it will build a community equipped to participate as partners in CER and develop partnerships and infrastructure to disseminate PCORI-funded research results,” said Greg Martin, PCORI’s acting chief engagement and dissemination officer. “We look forward to working with the University of Kansas throughout the course of the 24 months of the project.”

PCORI’s Acting Chief Engagement and Dissemination Officer Greg Martin shared a comment about the research.

“This project was selected for Engagement Award funding because it will build a community equipped to participate as partners in CER and develop partnerships and infrastructure to disseminate PCORI-funded research results,” said Martin. “We look forward to working with the University of Kansas throughout the course of the 24 months of the project.”

According to PCORI, Shogren’s project was selected through a highly competitive review process in which applications were assessed for their ability to meet PCORI’s engagement goals and objectives as well as program criteria.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central...
Central Topeka shooting victim identified, may have been self defense
Nathaniel Goodman
Corrections employee booked for sexual relations with inmate at Topeka facility
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Officials in Wabaunsee Co. seize 50 lbs of packaged marijuana from a traffic stop on April 20,...
Wabaunsee Co. seizes 300 lbs of illegal drugs during 4/20 enforcement

Latest News

A local district’s annual celebration fundraiser will contribute to its upcoming projects.
Auburn-Washburn holds annual breakfast, proceeds to go towards district projects
The Chiefs Kingdom experience at on the lawn at the WWI Memorial.
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City
Scattered rain tomorrow
Scattered rain expected on Friday
The Laird Noller RV Supercenter held its grand opening Thursday, as well as a camper show with...
Laird Noller RV Supercenter hold grand opening, camper show
Judge Rachel Pickering was sworn in to the Kansas Court of Appeals Thursday afternoon.
Judge Pickering sworn in to KS Court of Appeals