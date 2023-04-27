KS Legislature Wrap: Trans, abortion bills headline movement as veto overrides continue

Kansas House Minority Leader Dan Hawkins, left, R-Wichita, confers with Minority Leader Tom...
Kansas House Minority Leader Dan Hawkins, left, R-Wichita, confers with Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, during a session at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several vetoes issued by the governor were overridden Thursday as the Kansas Legislature returned to their second day back in session.

House lawmakers finished one override started Wednesday in the Senate: that of SB 180. The legislation, also known as the ‘Women’s Bill of Rights,’ legally defines biological sexes male and female for governmental classification.

The Senate, meanwhile, finished several overrides started in the House.

HB 2264 requires any medical professional performing an abortion to inform the patient that the process is reversible after the first pill is taken.

HB 2138 requires schools to make specific accommodations for trans students on school trips. It also contains a provision allowing an appeal process for school closures.

HB 2094 raise the age limit from 50 to 60 for certain food assistance work-requirements.

HB 2350 establishes a new crime for human smuggling. Opponents called the bill rushed and overreaching.

HB 2184, the state budget proposal, was signed by Gov. Kelly last week but had several line items subject to veto and subsequent override votes. Section 39(e), regarding the tobacco master settlement fund; Section 42(a), providing $2 million to fund programs offering alternatives to abortion; Section 143, establishing a master database for grant applicants were each overridden by both chambers. Section 138 (f), extending the lifetime hunting and fishing license from 7 to 15 secured enough votes for override in the House, but failed in the Senate.

