KS Legislature Wrap: ‘Born-Alive’ bill, inmate separation bills become law as chambers vote on veto reversals

(KWCH)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature embarked on a busy day upon their return to their chambers Wednesday.

On the docket Wednesday were votes to override several vetoes issued by Gov. Laura Kelly over the last two weeks.

The House and Senate each voted to override HB 2313. Known as the ‘Born-Alive’ bill, it requires healthcare providers present at an attempted abortion to give it care regardless of the circumstance it was delivered. SB 228, a bundle of inmate procedures containing language defining biological sexes similar to SB 180, or the ‘Women’s Bill of Rights.’ Both were sent to become state law despite the governor’s opposition.

The House also voted to override Kelly’s decision on several bills regarding abortion care.

HB 2264 requires any medical professional performing an abortion to inform the patient that the process is reversible after the first pill is taken.

HB 2325 removes abortion providers from classification as healthcare providers in the state.

The House also voted to override bills requiring specific accommodations for trans students on school trips (HB 2138), reducing qualifications for food assistance (HB 2094), and establishing a new crime for human smuggling (HB 2350).

The House failed to get enough votes to overturn the veto of HB 2304, a bill that would implement the NRA’s Eddie Eagle gun safety program in K-12 schools.

Senators voted to override SB 180, dubbed the ‘Women’s Bill of Rights,’ that legally defines male and female as biological sexes for governmental use.

Senators failed, though, to get enough votes to overturn vetoes on the flat income tax rate proposal (SB 169), the criminal ban on gender affirming care (SB 26), and the elimination of the three-day grace period for mail ballots (SB 209).

