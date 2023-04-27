KDHE celebrates 20 years of Kansas Tobacco Quitline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) celebrates 20 years of helping Kansans achieve a tobacco-free life.

KDHE said since 2003, the Kansas Tobacco Quitline has provided free, one-on-one coaching for Kansans ready to quit using any form of tobacco, including vaping. Professional counseling is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in multiple languages. Participants will be matched with tailored programs designed for youth, pregnant women, American Indians, and individuals with behavioral health or substance use conditions. The Quitline can be easily reached by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visiting the website at ksquit.org.

Cessation Coordinator Matthew Schrock shared a comment about quitting the use of tobacco.

“Individuals who use any form of tobacco, including vaping, often try to quit multiple times before succeeding, but proven treatments, including counseling and nicotine replacement therapy, are available to improve your chances to quit for good,” Schrock said. “Quitline participants can choose a lozenge, gum, or patch that will be mailed directly to their home at no cost to help combat nicotine cravings. The Quitline will distribute the nicotine replacement therapy in two-week doses after completion of the first and second phone coaching calls.”

KDHE said the Quitline’s Pregnancy and Postpartum Program offers participants a $30 Mastercard gift card for every phone coaching calll completed. This program offers up to five coaching sessions during pregnancy and four sessions postpartum with the same female coach each time. Participants can also receive free text message support.

KDHE said the Quitline is a treatment option that has proven to help Kansans stay tobacco-free. The Kansas Tobacco Quitline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be easily accessed by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669) or visiting the online website at https://kansas.quitlogix.org/. For additional resources and information about tobacco use in Kansas, visit kdhe.ks.gov/823.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.