KDHE celebrates 20 years of Kansas Tobacco Quitline

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) celebrates 20 years of helping Kansans...
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) celebrates 20 years of helping Kansans achieve a tobacco-free life.(Kansas Department of Health and Environment)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) celebrates 20 years of helping Kansans achieve a tobacco-free life.

KDHE said since 2003, the Kansas Tobacco Quitline has provided free, one-on-one coaching for Kansans ready to quit using any form of tobacco, including vaping. Professional counseling is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in multiple languages. Participants will be matched with tailored programs designed for youth, pregnant women, American Indians, and individuals with behavioral health or substance use conditions. The Quitline can be easily reached by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visiting the website at ksquit.org.

Cessation Coordinator Matthew Schrock shared a comment about quitting the use of tobacco.

“Individuals who use any form of tobacco, including vaping, often try to quit multiple times before succeeding, but proven treatments, including counseling and nicotine replacement therapy, are available to improve your chances to quit for good,” Schrock said. “Quitline participants can choose a lozenge, gum, or patch that will be mailed directly to their home at no cost to help combat nicotine cravings. The Quitline will distribute the nicotine replacement therapy in two-week doses after completion of the first and second phone coaching calls.”

KDHE said the Quitline’s Pregnancy and Postpartum Program offers participants a $30 Mastercard gift card for every phone coaching calll completed. This program offers up to five coaching sessions during pregnancy and four sessions postpartum with the same female coach each time. Participants can also receive free text message support.

KDHE said the Quitline is a treatment option that has proven to help Kansans stay tobacco-free. The Kansas Tobacco Quitline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be easily accessed by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669) or visiting the online website at https://kansas.quitlogix.org/. For additional resources and information about tobacco use in Kansas, visit kdhe.ks.gov/823.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central...
Central Topeka shooting victim identified, may have been self defense
Nathaniel Goodman
Corrections employee booked for sexual relations with inmate at Topeka facility
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Officials in Wabaunsee Co. seize 50 lbs of packaged marijuana from a traffic stop on April 20,...
Wabaunsee Co. seizes 300 lbs of illegal drugs during 4/20 enforcement

Latest News

A local district’s annual celebration fundraiser will contribute to its upcoming projects.
Auburn-Washburn holds annual breakfast, proceeds to go towards district projects
The Chiefs Kingdom experience at on the lawn at the WWI Memorial.
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City
Scattered rain tomorrow
Scattered rain expected on Friday
The Laird Noller RV Supercenter held its grand opening Thursday, as well as a camper show with...
Laird Noller RV Supercenter hold grand opening, camper show
Judge Rachel Pickering was sworn in to the Kansas Court of Appeals Thursday afternoon.
Judge Pickering sworn in to KS Court of Appeals