Kansas officials search for missing Texas man after possible sighting

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Kansas are searching for a missing man from Texas who is believed to have been spotted in the area more than a week after he was last seen.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, April 26, it received information that a man missing out of Texas may be in the area.

On April 19, the Longview, Texas, Police Department asked for the public’s help to find Mark Horner, 63, who had last been seen leaving his home early Tuesday morning. He has been described as a white male who stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 300 lbs. He has brown hair, a gray beard and walks with a cane. He was last seen in a colored button-up shirt with a tie, slacks and glasses.

Horner was last seen in his 2018 black Nissan Rogue with Texas plate RFJ 2817.

Officials said a truck driver reported he noticed an individual that had possibly been the missing man leaning against a black Nissan Rogue with Texas plates along Highway 50 between Strong City and Emporia.

If anyone has information about Horner’s whereabouts they should contact local law enforcement officials immediately.

