Kansas Farm Bureau’s Foundation awards $25,500 in scholarships to students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each year, the Kansas Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture awards scholarships to college students studying in fields that benefit agriculture and rural Kansas.

Kansas Farm Bureau announced the foundation awarded $25,500 in scholarships to 43 recipients for the 2023-2024 school year.

Kansas Farm Bureau said the foundation has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships over the past decade.

Kansas Farm Bureau President and Foundation Chair Joe Newland shared a comment about the scholarships.

“We’re investing in students today to ensure they become tomorrow’s leaders,” said Newland.

Kansas Farm Bureau shared the scholarship details and recipients.

This year, the foundation awarded the $1,000 Frank and Helen Bernasek Memorial Scholarship, a permanent and privately endowed scholarship fund, to Logan Elliot, Cherokee County.

In addition, the foundation awarded a $1,000 K-State Agricultural Communications and Journalism Scholarship to Shelby Spreier, Harvey County.

The foundation awarded the $500 Godfrey and Emma Bahr-Miller Memorial Scholarship, a permanent and privately endowed scholarship fnd for students attending a college in Kansas and majoring in a subject related to agriculture, to Morgan Barba, Ellis County.

The foundation awarded the $500 DeWitt Ahlerich Memorial Scholarship, a permanent and privately endowed scholarship fund, to Caleb Stout, Chase County.

The foundation awarded two $500 Lester Crandall Memorial Scholarship, a permanent and privately endowed fund, to Allison Abeldt, Dickinson County, and Renae Kohles, Johnson County.

The $500 Michael J. Berntsen Memorial Scholarship awarded to student attending technical school was given to Daniel Johnson, Linn County.

Six students received scholarships to Kansas technical colleges. They include Cordell Brown, Logan County, Jason Colby, Sherman County, Rosston Eckroat, Ellis County, Jace Goodman, Morris County, Colton Pfannenstiel, Ellis County, and Cole Salmans, Hodgeman County.

Four $1,000 Kansas Farm Bureau scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled in Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture and majoring in a subject related to agriculture. They include Patrick Biggs, Shawnee County, Ryleigh Carr, Thomas County, Candace Fry, Ford County, and Elizabeth Sturgis, Cherokee County.

Two $1,000 Kansas Farm Bureau scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled at Fort Hays State University. They include Kayler Getz, Gove County, and Kyle Sherwood, Scott County.

Kansas Farm Bureau’s Foundation awarded 24 $500 scholarships to students who are attending a Kansas College with a Kansas Farm Bureau Collegiate Farm Bureau Chapter. The students must be a Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter member.

The recipients include:

Allen Community College

Ethan Henry, Neosho County

Leah Riedy, Dickinson County

Barton Community College

Kooper Maneth, Barton County

Butler Community College

Carissa Dalquest, Morris County

Calley Stubbs, Wallace County

Colby Community College

Rylan Hays, Phillips County

Desiree Littlechild, Trego County

Keller Metzker, Thomas County

Kirsten Miessler, Stafford County

Jenna Milford, Johnson County

Allie Seltman, Rush County

Payton Walk, Greeley County

Emily Wilms, Lane County

Fort Hays State University

Lauren Baggs, Sumner County

Paul Cook, Butler County

Hutchinson Community College

Luke Wiens, Marion County

Kansas State University

Derek Freel, Ottawa County

August Hulse, Ottawa County

Hayden Lott, Ottawa County

Erin Rose May, Decatur County

Piper Schlatter, Reno County

Grace Young, Miami County

Pratt Community College

Nicole Haase, Ellsworth County

Karlie Heatherman, Pratt County

