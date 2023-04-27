K-State senior awarded grant for international educational exchange program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University senior Tess Fairbanks was awarded the Fulbright grant from the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, allowing her the opportunity to work and collaborate in an international educational environment.

Kansas State University said Fairbanks, senior in secondary education and Spanish, from Onaga, will be placed at a teacher training college in Argentina as an English teaching assistant through the Fulbright program. Additionally, she will have the opportunity to engage with the local community.

Fairbanks shared a comment about her feelings leading up to the program.

“I am so excited to share my passion for language education with other future teachers and to exchange our unique perspectives and cultures,” said Fairbanks. “While in Argentina, I cannot wait to teach English by sharing my life as a rural Kansan while simultaneously working to expand my Spanish skills. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and the lasting impact it will have on both my future students and me.”

The Fulbright programs create international educational exchange opportunities to increase mutual understanding between the people of the U.S. and the people of other countries. Fulbright grant recipients receive round-trip transportation, tuition when applicable and a monthly living stipend for one academic year abroad.

Director of K-State’s Office of Nationally Competitive Scholarships Beth Powers shared a comment about Fairbanks participating in the Fulbright program.

“We are so pleased that Tess has been awarded the exciting opportunity to teach English in Argentina through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program,” said Beth Powers, director of K-State’s Office of Nationally Competitive Scholarships. “Whether teaching English, taking courses for a degree or conducting research, Fulbright offers the experience of a lifetime to graduating seniors, graduate students and alumni. Tess joins a group of talented K-State Fulbright alumni who have profited from this valuable experience.”

Fairbanks has been involved in several leadership roles with campus organizations, including president and secretary o the Student Success Ambassadors and vice president of Sigma Delta Pi National Spanish Honor Society. Fairbanks has been involved in the K-State Honors Program, the Iota Xi Chapter of the Kappa Delti Pi International Honor Society, Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society, International Buddies and the Onaga Historical Society.

Fairbanks’ honors at the university include the Spring 2023 College of Education Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award, the Distinguished University Scholar Scholarship, the Tomorrow’s Teacher Scholarship, the National Merit Scholarship, the Judith Cain Scholarship, and Summa Cum Laude graduation honors.

Fairbanks is the daughter of Deanna and John Fairbanks and a graduate of Onaga High School.

K-State students interested in the Fulbright U.S. Student grant program are encouraged to contact Powers in the Office of Nationally Competitive Scholarships for more information at bethpowers@k-state.edu or 785-532-3422.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.