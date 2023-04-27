K-State biologist receives National Science Foundation award for research

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University assistant professor of biology has received the National Science Foundation (NSF) Faculty Early Career Development Program award, known as the CAREER award, for research.

Kansas State University announced Sonny Lee, assistant professor in the Division of Biology in the College of Arts and Sciences has received a $900,703 CAREER award to study the interaction between plants and their soil microbiomes in the face of environmental change, especially drought.

Kansas State University said according to Lee, plant, soil and ecosystem functions are linked to the composition of the rhizosphere, or soil, microorganisms. Understanding how plant-rhizobiome interaction influences

The project, titled “CAREER: How do rhizosphere associated microorganisms and plant host interact to regulate soil microbial processes,” aims to link plant gene diversity to rhizosphere, or soil, microbial composition and determine how the rhizobiome affects plant function and resistance to drought stress.

Lee shared a comment about his research.

“This project will advance the knowledge base to help students, decision-makers and managers learn fundamental concepts and gain context to manage ecosystems under the pressure of global climate change and drought,” said Lee.

As the project integrates education with research, the award also supports outreach efforts. Lee’s team will work with students and community scientists to determine the mechanistic interaction between plant host ecotype and rhizobiome and how it affects fitness and drought resistance.

Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Chris Culbertson shared a comment about Lee’s award and research.

“I am very excited about Dr. Lee’s CAREER award,” said Culbertson. “His research not only drives forward fundamental ecological science but will also help Kansas farmers and ranchers better respond to changing climatic conditions, especially drought.”

