Judge Pickering sworn in to KS Court of Appeals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Court of Appeals swore in its newest member.

Judge Rachel Pickering was sworn in Thursday afternoon. She fills the vacancy left by Judge Anthony Powell’s retirement.

Before her nomination Pickering practiced criminal law in Topeka, served as assistant solicitor general under former Attorney General Derek Schmidt, and presided as a judge in the Third Judicial District.

Pickering will be the first Hispanic Kansan to serve on the Court of Appeals.

