Jeffrey Energy Center undergoing maintenance and inspections ahead of summer temps

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy says the units at Jeffrey Energy Center are currently offline for maintenance and inspections.

Viewers reached out to 13 NEWS noting the plant appeared to be offline for the last few days.

Evergy confirmed the units are offline as those preparations are made ahead of summer temperatures. They will return to normal operations once those are complete.

