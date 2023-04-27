Governor honors WNIT Champion Jayhawks with signed proclamation

Governor Laura Kelly honored the WNIT Champion Kansas Jayhawks with signed proclamation Thursday.
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The governor honored national champions from the University of Kansas Thursday.

Governor Laura Kelly invited the Kansas women’s basketball team to the statehouse, where she signed a proclamation recognizing their WNIT title win. Gov. Kelly praised the team’s perseverance and passion and remarked on how far women’s sports have come since her time in college.

“Athletes on those teams had to share uniforms across sports, they had to bring their own meals, they had to find their own transportation to away games, they had to borrow equipment from other programs, and they had to find practice locations that weren’t reserved for men only,” Gov. Kelly said. “Needless to say, we have come a long way.”

The Jayhawks won the WNIT Tournament defeating the Columbia Lions with a 66-59 victory on April 1.

