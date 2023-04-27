Former Shawnee Co. employee accused of stealing from state agency faces theft charges

Former Shawnee Co. employee, Heather Cunningham, 42, of Topeka, accused of felony theft has...
Former Shawnee Co. employee, Heather Cunningham, 42, of Topeka, accused of felony theft has been taken into custody.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Shawnee Co. employee accused of felony theft has been taken into custody.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced in a tweet on Thursday that a former employee with the Shawnee Co. Treasurer’s office, Heather L. Cunningham, 42, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on Wednesday, April 26, following a criminal investigation in collaboration with the Shawnee Co. Treasurer’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators saw multiple threats occur at the Treasurer’s Office during Cunningham’s time of employment. After the office discovered the thefts, it turned over all collected information and evidence to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

Upon further review, the sheriff’s office promptly took Cunningham into custody. She faces multiple counts of felony theft, making false information, unlawful acts concerning computers, and destroying a written instrument.

This incident remains under investigation.

13 NEWS searched its past records and discovered that Cunningham was previously booked into the Department of Corrections on Wednesday, March 29. Cunningham was previously accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of money and performing unauthorized charges at a Topeka Lewis Toyota dealership.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central...
Central Topeka shooting victim identified, may have been self defense
Nathaniel Goodman
Corrections employee booked for sexual relations with inmate at Topeka facility
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Ayinde James
Texas man accused of manslaughter, DUI following fatal Holton crash

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the...
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City
Kansas state Sens. Rob Olson, left, R-Olathe, and Richard Hilderbrand, R-Baxter Springs, confer...
Kansas lawmaker removed from committee leadership
City of Manhattan to receive grant for buildout of entrepreneurial hub in Aggieville Garage
City of Manhattan to receive grant for buildout of entrepreneurial hub in Aggieville Garage
The University of Kansas School of Music welcomes the appointment of Creston Herron as its new...
KU School of Music welcomes new director of orchestral activities
Twelve A Fellowship Boutique is locally owned in downtown Manhattan specializing in Christian...
Twelve A Fellowship Boutique held its ribbon cutting ceremony