Emporia railroad crossing to close as crews resurface

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will close an Emporia railroad crossing for a day or more as they complete a resurfacing project.

The City of Emporia says that on Thursday, May 4, BNSF Railroad will close the crossing at Whildin and 12th Ave.

Officials indicated that the closure will be in place as crews complete a resurfacing project.

According to the City, the closure should be in place between one and three days.

