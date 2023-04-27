Emporia railroad crossing to close as crews resurface

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will close an Emporia railroad crossing for a day or more as they complete a resurfacing project.

The City of Emporia says that on Thursday, May 4, BNSF Railroad will close the crossing at Whildin and 12th Ave.

Officials indicated that the closure will be in place as crews complete a resurfacing project.

According to the City, the closure should be in place between one and three days.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central...
Central Topeka shooting victim identified, may have been self defense
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Officials in Wabaunsee Co. seize 50 lbs of packaged marijuana from a traffic stop on April 20,...
Wabaunsee Co. seizes 300 lbs of illegal drugs during 4/20 enforcement
FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a...
House overrides Gov. Kelly’s abortion bill vetoes

Latest News

The Chiefs Kingdom experience at on the lawn at the WWI Memorial.
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City
Officials search for Mark Horner in Kansas after he is spotted on April 26, 2023.
Kansas officials search for missing Texas man after possible sighting
Kansas State University senior Tess Fairbanks was awarded the Fulbright grant from the...
K-State senior awarded grant for international educational exchange program
FILE - TopCity Interns closed their summers out with a bash at GreatLIFE North
Topeka employers encouraged to host TopCity Interns for the summer