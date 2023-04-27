Efforts underway to curb Bradford pear tree growth in northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - They have been among the most popular ornamental tree varieties in northeast Kansas for a number of year.

Now, efforts are underway to curb the growth of Bradford pear trees in the Sunflower State and in other parts of the nation.

Ryan Rastok, of the Manhattan-based Kansas Forest Service, said Bradford pear trees originated in areas of Asia such as China and Vietnam.

As a part of the Callery pear tree variety, the plants were brought to the United States in the early-1900s and over time became popular in urban landscaping.

The trees, which typically grow between 15 and 30 feet tall, are known for being full of white flowers each spring. While native trees are just beginning to sprout buds, the Bradford pear variety is in full bloom.

Rastok said the trees were supposed to be “sterile” and not spread in the wild. However, the trees began to cross-pollinate and that led to unintended -- and unwelcome -- growth in areas including in utility right-of-ways and pastureland.

The trees actually harm the Kansas ecosystem because they crowd out other plants that are beneficial to wildlife such as birds and bees. Additionally, they produce a large amount of shade that prevents the growth of plants and grasses native to Kansas.

The concerns have grown in recent years and have reached the point in some states -- including Ohio, where starting this year it is illegal to plant, grow or sell Callery pear trees.

Other states, including Pennsylvania and South Carolina, are poised for similar bans starting in 2024.

In Kansas and Missouri, efforts are under way to encourage people to cut down existing Bradford pear trees on their property. Some locations are giving away native varieties of trees to those who can prove they cut down Bradford pears on their property.

This past Saturday, Evergy, Deep Roots KC and the Kansas Forest Service gave away 100 trees native to Kansas to those who cut down Callery pears on their property. The event took place at the Gage Park Maintenance Compound, 4320 S.W. 10th Ave.

Some 50 people had lined up to get their replacement trees by the time the event started, organizers said.

Other similar tree giveaways are planned for Lenexa and Lee’s Summit, Mo., this spring.

Though not required by law, some Kansas nurseries no longer sell Bradford pear trees. Other nurseries and retail outlets continue to see the tree.

Rastok said he wasn’t looking for any action along that line in the near future from Kansas lawmakers. However, he added, discussions are ongoing between forestry officials and landscaping organizations in Kansas.

Chris Cardwell, a program manager for the Deep Roots KC organization, said people are becoming more aware of the problems caused by Bradford pear trees.

As public awareness grows, Cardwell said, he and other tree specialists are hoping that people will think twice when it comes to planting Bradford pears.

Cardwell added that Bradford pears aren’t the only variety of invasive trees or plants to be causing problems in the Kansas and Missouri area.

However, because of their widespread popularity -- especially among urban planners -- efforts are underway to inform the public about the dangers the Bradford pears present and to encourage other alternatives when it comes to planting trees.

