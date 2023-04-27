Downtown Manhattan hosts its Plates and Pours Tour

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Plates and Pours Tour was held in downtown Manhattan this evening.

The event is downtown’s one and only fundraiser that helps all the other events put on throughout the year. Members throughout the community that purchased a ticket spent the evening sampling the best that Downtown had to offer. This event was a great way to have fun trying new places and supporting the downtown.

”We love it, we try and support our small businesses as much as we can that’s what we’re here for so seeing people and getting people in through the doors is our main goal and this event definitely does that,” said Danielle Parson, event manager for Downtown Manhattan Inc.

12 different locations participated in the event and members were able to receive food and a drink from each place.

