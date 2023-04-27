Council Grove woman arrested after traffic stop leads to searches, drugs found

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove woman is behind bars after a traffic stop led to the search of a car and a home in which drugs were found.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, April 24, officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of W. Main St. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said K-9 Kimber with the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office was deployed and alerted them to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted.

CGPD said Tiffany Karre, of Council Grove, was arrested as a result.

A search warrant was also conducted at 28 N. Neosho St. as a result of the stop.

Officials said Karre was booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

