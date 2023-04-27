Corrections employee booked for sexual relations with inmate at Topeka facility

Nathaniel Goodman
Nathaniel Goodman(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An employee of the Kansas Department of Corrections has been booked into jail after it was discovered he had a sexual relationship with an inmate at a Topeka facility.

The Shawnee County Department of Corrections tells 13 NEWS that Nathaniel L. Goodman, 19, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

Officials said Goodman was an employee with the Kansas Department of Corrections and was arrested at the Topeka Correctional Facility at 815 SE Rice Rd.

Goodman was booked into jail on unlawful sexual relations - a Department of Corrections employee with an inmate 16 or older. He remains behind bars with no bond listed and no first appearance set.

KDOC said Goodman was hired on Feb. 6 and resigned from his position just over two months later on April 25. Officials have not released details about what led to the arrest.

