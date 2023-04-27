Concert to benefit Shawnee Co. Medical Society HealthAccess program

Concert to benefit Shawnee County Medical Society HealthAccess program
By David Oliver
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Medical Society will host a concert entitled ‘Music, Just What the Doctor Ordered’.

This concert will feature local doctors performing vocally and on instruments. The concert will accept donations for admission, with the money benefiting the medical society’s ‘HealthAccess Program’. That program helps pair uninsured citizens with medical care professionals who provide services at no-cost. The concert is Sunday April 30 at Topeka’s First United Methodist Chruch, 600 SW Topeka Blvd. The concert will begin at 3pm.

