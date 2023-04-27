Community invited to free concerts at Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University Department of Music will host more free concerts in April and May, featuring students and faculty from the department.

Washburn University shared a list of upcoming concerts for the community to attend before the spring semester concludes.

The Duo Confluence Faculty Recital will take at 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus.

Washburn University said Adjunct Instructor of Piano Dr. Kowoon Lee and her duo partner, flutist Daniel Shineberg, will perform music from the 21st century. The first two pieces were written by two female composers, Amanda Harberg and Stephanie Boyd. After intermission, the second half of the concert begins with “Simple Korean Suite NO. 1″ by Korean composer Han-Ki Kim and ends with “4 Jewish Pieces” by film composer Christopher Caliendo. The program celebrates multi-cultures and heritages of the Korean pianist and Jewish flutist.

The Washburn Opera Studio will perform at 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on April 29 and 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on April 30 in the Neese-Gray Theatre located in the Garvey Fine Arts Center on the Washburn University campus.

Washburn University said the Washburn Opera Studio presents “The Juliet Letter” by Elvis Costello. This song cycle has been staged with original dialogue written by Washburn Professor Dr. Joseph DeSota. The music is a creative mix of operative, rock and pop sound.

The Washburn University Wind Ensemble will perform at 5 p.m. on April 30 at White Concert Hall.

Washburn University said the ensemble will perform three pieces during the concert, including “Requiem Dances” and “As the fireflies watched” by James Stephenson and “Lincolnshire Posy” by Percy Grainger. Part of the program will feature faculty soloist Dr. Joseph DeSota, tenor.

The Washburn Percussion Student Studio will perform at 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 2 at White Concert Hall.

Washburn University said the group presents a studio recital. The students in the percussion studio will each play a series of solos.

The Washburn University Composition Studio will feature original pieces by Washburn University students starting at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at White Concert Hall.

Washburn University said the group will present original pieces written by composition students. Each piece in the concert will be a world premiere and present the work of the student composers during this semester. The students work all semester to write and rehearse a piece to be presented at this concert.

