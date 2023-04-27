City of Manhattan to receive grant for buildout of entrepreneurial hub in Aggieville Garage

The City intends to work with K-State Innovation Partners to finish, occupy, and facilitate the space.
By Joseph Robben
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Commerce has announced that the City of Manhattan will be a recipient of a $1.5 million Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) Grant for the buildout of “The Garage” Entrepreneur and Innovation Center.

The Garage, which will occupy a portion of the undeveloped first-floor shell space in the city-owned Aggieville parking structure, will serve as an entrepreneurial hub identified as a priority from the business community since 2018. The City intends to work with K-State Innovation Partners to finish, occupy, and facilitate the space.

”We think it’s going to be a really important piece of our local economy, it’s going to be within a vibrant, walkable district like Aggieville where a lot of innovation is already occurring, a lot of businesses exist in and around campus so the placement we found and that’s why we eyed this space would be really important for the community,” said Jared Wasinger, assistant city manager.

The idea for an entrepreneurial center came from the Chamber’s 2018 Region Reimagined strategy. This economic development process led to the identification of a K-State-affiliated “center of gravity,” offering support mechanisms to assess, coach, and fund entrepreneurial growth as a key strategy for the expansion of entrepreneurial endeavors. The Chamber of Commerce then led a planning effort and task force that identified the new parking garage in Aggieville as a potential site for this project.

In addition, throughout the Aggieville Community Vision discussions and design of the parking garage, community, and district feedback has been consistent to pursue usage of the first-floor space that would complement — and not compete with — existing Aggieville businesses, bringing additional visitors into the district daily.

City officials and collaborators, such as the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and K-State Innovation Partners, are working to finalize details regarding the facility and will discuss with the City Commission soon as the project progresses.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central...
Central Topeka shooting victim identified, may have been self defense
Nathaniel Goodman
Corrections employee booked for sexual relations with inmate at Topeka facility
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Ayinde James
Texas man accused of manslaughter, DUI following fatal Holton crash

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the...
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City
Kansas state Sens. Rob Olson, left, R-Olathe, and Richard Hilderbrand, R-Baxter Springs, confer...
Kansas lawmaker removed from committee leadership
City of Manhattan to receive grant for buildout of entrepreneurial hub in Aggieville Garage
City of Manhattan to receive grant for buildout of entrepreneurial hub in Aggieville Garage
The University of Kansas School of Music welcomes the appointment of Creston Herron as its new...
KU School of Music welcomes new director of orchestral activities
Twelve A Fellowship Boutique is locally owned in downtown Manhattan specializing in Christian...
Twelve A Fellowship Boutique held its ribbon cutting ceremony