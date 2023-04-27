City of Manhattan to receive grant for buildout of entrepreneurial hub in Aggieville Garage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Commerce has announced that the City of Manhattan will be a recipient of a $1.5 million Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) Grant for the buildout of “The Garage” Entrepreneur and Innovation Center.

The Garage, which will occupy a portion of the undeveloped first-floor shell space in the city-owned Aggieville parking structure, will serve as an entrepreneurial hub identified as a priority from the business community since 2018. The City intends to work with K-State Innovation Partners to finish, occupy, and facilitate the space.

”We think it’s going to be a really important piece of our local economy, it’s going to be within a vibrant, walkable district like Aggieville where a lot of innovation is already occurring, a lot of businesses exist in and around campus so the placement we found and that’s why we eyed this space would be really important for the community,” said Jared Wasinger, assistant city manager.

The idea for an entrepreneurial center came from the Chamber’s 2018 Region Reimagined strategy. This economic development process led to the identification of a K-State-affiliated “center of gravity,” offering support mechanisms to assess, coach, and fund entrepreneurial growth as a key strategy for the expansion of entrepreneurial endeavors. The Chamber of Commerce then led a planning effort and task force that identified the new parking garage in Aggieville as a potential site for this project.

In addition, throughout the Aggieville Community Vision discussions and design of the parking garage, community, and district feedback has been consistent to pursue usage of the first-floor space that would complement — and not compete with — existing Aggieville businesses, bringing additional visitors into the district daily.

City officials and collaborators, such as the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and K-State Innovation Partners, are working to finalize details regarding the facility and will discuss with the City Commission soon as the project progresses.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.