City of Manhattan Mayor plans to run for re-election to City Commission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan Mayor Dr. Mark Hatesohl announced today his intention to run for re-election to the City Commission.

Hatesohl announced his priorities will continue to be economic growth, community revitalization, and fiscal responsibility.

Hatesohl shared a comment about his intention to run for re-election to the City Commission.

“These times call for strong leadership and problem-solving capabilities in our community,” said Hatesohl. “We must confront these challenges with thoughtful and workable solutions. I have proven to be a vote for growth, for reason, and a visionary for a bright future for the community”.

Hatesohl is a small business owner of the Chiropractic Family Health Center in Manhattan, Kan. He has been a champion for creating an environment that is conducive to business success. As a long-term resident of Manhattan, Hatesohl appreciates the high quality of life they enjoy and focuses on keeping Manhattan a special place to live.

Hatesohl shared a comment about the future.

“Our local economy has been shaken with the drop of enrollment at K-State and the decrease in soldiers at Ft. Riley. The two economic engines that we have always counted on must be supported by a third engine, an expanding and vibrant private sector economy,” Hatesohl said.

The combined efforts of the City, Chamber of Commerce, and K-State are paying off with the announcement of the Scorpion project and several other significant economic development announcements.

“The eco devo plan that we have in place is producing results and I support continuing those partnerships,” Hatesohl said.

Hatesohl said he previously served as Mayor from April 2008 - April 2009 when Manhattan was selected for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) and the service with American Airlines was announced.

Hatesohl shared a comment about the importance of working together.

“These accomplishments confirm the importance of working together: locally, statewide, and nationally to achieve great things for Manhattan. I would like to continue to build these relationships, giving us more opportunities to bring great things to town,” Hatesohl said.

Hatesohl said he is interested in responsible city budgeting and providing Manhattan citizens with good governance.

“We need a city government that is responsive, helpful and supports a vibrant business community. The focus of local government should be facilitating growth and encouraging ideas that better the place we live and work,” Hatesohl said.

Hatesohl has had several leadership positions in the Kansas Chiropractic Association. He has been Council President of his church, St. Luke’s Lutheran, a founder and president of The Guardians, and president of the Cloud County Community College Foundation Board. The leadership positions taught him to work with others to get things done and the importance of building relationships in order to accomplish more as a group.

Hatesohl recently celebrated 39 years in practice. His wife, Pamela is a food-safety scientist and they have two daughters, Jessica and Georgia, who attend Kansas State University.

Hatesohl said the campaign treasurer will continue to be local businessman, Neil Horton.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.